Nikkei hits 1-mth low, euro zone yields spook markets

* Nikkei slides over 1 pct to lowest in more than a month
* Benchmark set for weekly loss over 1 pct
* Nikkei's support at Oct 5 low holds for now
* Olympus slides after report of prosecutor probe
* Mizuho shares below 100 yen for first time since 2003
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 18 The Nikkei stock average
slid below 8,400 to its lowest level in more than a month, after
surging bond yields in euro zone nations spooked investors and
fuelled fears of tightening global credit conditions.
Shares of Olympus Corp snapped four days of gains,
tumbling 17 percent. Japanese prosecutors are set to question a
former president of disgraced Olympus Corp over an
accounting scandal engulfing the firm, as investigators probe
for possible involvement of organised crime, media reports said.
In Europe, the premium of Spanish and French bonds over
German Bunds hit euro-era highs after poor demand at debt sales.
In a sign that global funding strains may spread to Asia,
benchmark three-month euroyen interest rates futures
fell to an eight-month low on Friday on concerns that tightness
in dollar money markets may prompt non-Japanese banks to raise
yen at a higher rate.
Concerns about a global credit crunch weighed on banking
shares, with Mizuho Financial Group falling below 100
yen for the first time since 2003.
But strategists said the Nikkei's ability to stay above
support at the Oct. 5 intraday low of 8,343 was a positive sign
that the market could be forming a bottom above the March 15 low
at 8,227.
"With worries about Europe and U.S. stock losses, it's
difficult to be optimistic about gains, but the Nikkei could be
set to trade sideways into next week, depending on overseas
developments," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at
Monex Inc.
Wednesday is a Japanese holiday next week, which could keep
trading volume thin, market participants said.
The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,380.87, on track
for a weekly loss of 1.6 percent. The broader Topix index
shed 1 percent to 720.18, also set to fall 1.2 percent
for the week.
Volume was thin, with 1.15 billion shares trading on the
main board, poised to fall short of Thursday's 1.52 billion
shares and last week's average volume of 1.74 billion.
OLYMPUS DROPS
Olympus tumbled 17 percent to 620 yen.
The New York Times reported that Japanese officials are
investigating an apparent $4.9 billion hole in the company's
accounts as well as the possible involvement of organised crime
in its accounting scandal.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group units have sold
some of their shares of the scandal-hit company, reducing their
collective stake in Olympus to 7.61 percent from 10 percent,
according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Mitsubishi UFJ shares fell 1.8 percent, while rival Sumitomo
Financial Group dropped 3 percent.
Shares of Mizuho dropped 1 percent to 100 yen, after earlier
slipping below 100 yen for the first time in eight years.
Export-reliant automakers underperformed the broad market,
with the dollar below 77.00 yen and the yen near a
five-week high against the euro.
Toyota Motor Corp was down 2.2 percent at 2,448 yen
after earlier dropping to 2,442 yen, its lowest since 1996. It
was the fourth-heaviest traded issue by turnover on the main
board.
Honda Motor Co shed 2.2 percent and Nissan Motor Co
dropped 2.6 percent.
The yen's strength is forcing Toyota and Nissan to consider
changes in production plans and alliance strategies, the top
executives of both firms said on Thursday.
($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)