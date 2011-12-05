版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 5日 星期一 08:15 BJT

Nikkei rises but gains seen likely capped

TOKYO, Dec 5 The Nikkei stock average rose
on Monday, buoyed by improved sentiment about the European debt
situation, but uncertainty ahead of key European events later
this week will likely cap the upside.	
    The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,694.91, while the
broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 748.90.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐