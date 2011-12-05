Nikkei rises but gains capped by caution on Europe

* Benchmark trading solidly above 25-day moving average * Investors await market reaction to Italian austerity plan * Banks higher, as financial shares track U.S. gains * Olympus gains ahead of third-party panel report By Lisa Twaronite TOKYO, Dec 5 The Nikkei stock average edged higher on Monday to build on hefty gains last week, buoyed by improved sentiment about the European debt situation, but uncertainty about how markets will assess Italy's new austerity package capped the upside. Italy's Cabinet approved a package of tax hikes, pension reforms and incentives to boost growth on Sunday. Prime Minister Mario Monti will present the 30 billion euro plan to parliament later on Monday. "On the face of it, the Italy news doesn't seem bad for markets, but Japanese investors need to see the reaction of European and U.S. markets to the plan before they can confirm that it's good news," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities. "The 30 billion euro amount, is it too much, too little, or just right? We need to see what the market thinks of it," he added. Key European events later this week remained in focus as well. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will hold a regular policy meeting and is expected to cut interest rates. European Union leaders will also meet on Thursday and Friday, to seek agreement on a convincing rescue plan. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,678.19, building on its 6 percent gain last week. The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 746.91. Volume was relatively thin, with 648 million shares changing hands by late morning trade, compared to last week's average full-day volume of 1.65 billion shares. Strategists said one positive technical sign for the Nikkei is that it is now trading above its 25-day moving average, at 8,563. The index also briefly broke above 8,700 for the first time in nearly a month, rising to a intraday high of 8,704.48 shortly after the open. Japanese financial stocks outperformed the broader market. The banking subindex rose 1.8 percent, tracking U.S. financials, which were the biggest gainers on Friday boosted by a drop in the U.S. unemployment rate. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 2.5 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 2.1 percent. Shares of disgraced Olympus Corp added 1.6 percent. An investigative panel has found Japan's hid up to $1.7 billion in losses from its investors, but is likely to say there is no evidence of involvement by organised crime in the cover-up, a source said on Monday. Fast Retailing Co Ltd rose 3.6 percent after the operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain said on Friday domestic same-store sales in November fell 1 percent from a year earlier, an improvement from a 4 percent drop in October.