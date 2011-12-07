版本:
2011年 12月 7日 星期三

Nikkei rises to 4-week high on Europe hopes

TOKYO, Dec 7 The Nikkei share average rose
to a four-week high on Wednesday, as investors warmed to the
view that European policymakers will come up with convincing
measures this week to help resolve the region's debt crisis.	
    The benchmark Nikkei added 1.7 percent to 8,722.17,
its highest close in four weeks. The broader Topix index 
gained 1.6 percent to 749.63.

