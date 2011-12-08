Nikkei slips from 4-week high on pre-SQ profit-taking

TOKYO, Dec 8 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped from a four-week high on Thursday on profit-taking ahead of a futures contract settlement and as market players turned cautious ahead of key events in Europe. A weaker-than-expected reading in Japan's machinery orders data also weighed on the market somewhat while a report that the government plans to inject at least 1 trillion yen into Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), the Fukushima plant operator and what may be a de facto temporary nationalisation of company sent its shares reeling. In Europe, a senior German official gave a downbeat assessment of prospects for an agreement at the EU summit on Friday, causing investors to roll back expectations over progress in Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis. "The overly optimistic mood on Europe has faded a bit as European policy makers have toned down their comments on the summit," said Hiroaki Kuramochi, general manager at Mita Securities. The benchmark Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to 8,650.34, slipping from four-week high above 8,700 hit on Wednesday. The broader Topix index shed 0.5 percent to 746.03. There was profit-taking in futures ahead of settlement of December Nikkei futures contract on Friday as the Nikkei has entered major resistance zone between 8,700 - 8,800, an area where Nikkei traded heavily from October to early November. The bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart also looms at 8,747. But most players want to see the outcome of Friday's summit and European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday, rather than speculating about the outcome. "This week has been like waiting for a film to start in the cinema," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments. "My sense is that it could be like the previous EU summit on Oct. 26, where we saw some progress but details remained sketchy, leaving uncertainty in the market," Monji added. Tepco fell 9.5 percent to 249 yen. The company faces the growing possibility that it will fall into negative net worth in the financial year ending in March 2013, the Mainichi newspaper said. A government-run bailout fund would buy preferred shares to be issued by Tokyo Electric, but the firm needs to get shareholders' approval at their next annual gathering in June next year to lift the ceiling on the number of total shares, the paper added. "Tepco shares fell on fears that this could lead to dilution, although this could also reduces the risk of bankruptcy." said Kuramochi at Mita Securities. Shares in scandal-hit Olympus rose 3.3 percent after the company's board signalled plans to quit over a $1.7 billion accounting fraud. The board also said it will likely pick a team of potential successors, triggering a battle for control of the Japanese firm with the former CEO who blew the whistle on the scandal.