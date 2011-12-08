Nikkei slips from 4-wk high on pre-SQ profit-taking

* Profit-taking in futures before contract settlement
* Nikkei average struggles to hold 75-day average
* Weak machinery orders hit machinery makers
* Tepco tumbles on report of Y1 trln govt injection
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 8 The Nikkei average slipped
from a four-week high on Thursday on profit-taking ahead of a
futures contract settlement and as market players turned
cautious ahead of key events in Europe.
Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co tumbled after a
report that the government will inject at least 1 trillion yen
($12.87 billion) in a de facto temporary nationalisation of the
operator of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which has been
leaking radiation since the March 11 earthquake.
Weaker-than-expected machinery orders also weighed on the
market.
In Europe, a senior German official gave a downbeat
assessment of prospects for agreement at an EU summit on Friday,
causing investors to roll back expectations for progress in
Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis.
"The overly optimistic mood on Europe has faded a bit as
European policymakers have toned down their comments on the
summit," said Hiroaki Kuramochi, general manager at Mita
Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei lost 1.1 percent to 8,629.15,
slipping from a four-week high above 8,700 hit on Wednesday and
below key support at its 75-day moving average of 8,638.
The broader Topix index shed 0.9 percent to 742.74.
Futures came under profit-taking ahead of the settlement of
the December contract on Friday, as the Nikkei has
entered a major resistance zone in the 8,700-8,800 area, where
it traded heavily from October to early November.
The bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart also
looms above the Nikkei at 8,747.
But most players want to see the outcome of the European
Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday and Friday's EU summit
rather than speculating on the outcome.
"This week has been like waiting for a movie to start in the
cinema," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB
Investments.
"My sense is that it could be like the previous EU summit on
Oct. 26, where we saw some progress but details remained
sketchy, leaving uncertainty in the market," Monji added.
Japanese machinery orders fell 6.9 percent in October from
the previous month, much more than economists' forecast for a
0.5 percent fall, sending shares of the machine makers' sector
down 1.5 percent.
In one positive sign, data from the Finance Ministry showed
foreign investors became net buyers of Japanese shares last week
for the first time in five weeks. The Nikkei logged its biggest
weekly gains last week for two years.
Still, market players said their buying mostly represents
unwinding of an underweight position on Japanese stocks to a
neutral level at best.
Tokyo Electric or Tepco, the most active share on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange by midday, fell 8.0 percent to 253 yen.
The company faces a growing possibility of falling into
negative net worth in the financial year ending in March 2013,
the Mainichi newspaper said.
A government-run bailout fund would buy preferred shares to
be issued by Tepco, but the firm needs approval from
shareholders at their next annual gathering in June next year to
lift the ceiling on the number of total shares, the paper said.
The government's top spokesman Osamu Fujimura said the
government is not in such talks.
"Tepco shares fell on fears that this could lead to
dilution, although it could also reduce the risk of bankruptcy."
said Kuramochi at Mita Securities.
Shares in scandal-hit Olympus rose 2.8 percent
after the company's board signalled plans to quit over a $1.7
billion accounting fraud.
The board also said it will likely pick a team of potential
successors, triggering a battle for control of the Japanese firm
with former CEO Michael woodford, who revealed the scandal.