Nikkei slips from 4-wk high on pre-settlement profit-taking

* Profit-taking in futures before contract settlement
* Nikkei average manages to hold 75-day average
* Tepco tumbles on report of de facto nationalisation
By Hideyuki Sano and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 8 The Nikkei average slipped
from a four-week high on Thursday on profit-taking ahead of the
settlement of a futures contract and as market players turned
cautious ahead of key events in Europe.
Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co tumbled after a
report that the government will inject at least 1 trillion yen
($13 billion) in a de facto temporary nationalisation of the
operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
Weaker-than-expected machinery orders data also weighed on
the market, driving down shares of machine makers such as
Komatsu.
In Europe, a senior German official gave a downbeat
assessment of prospects for agreement at an EU summit on Friday,
causing investors to roll back expectations for progress in
Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis.
"Right now the Nikkei's caught in between bullish and
bearish views on Europe's meeting this week," said Hiroyuki
Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust. "Most people are taking profits
because it's so uncertain and hardly anyone can take a long
position now."
The benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to
8,664.58, slipping from a four-week high above 8,700 hit on
Wednesday but above its 75-day moving average of 8,638, seen as
key support.
The broader Topix index shed 0.6 percent to 745.11.
Futures came under pressure from profit-taking ahead of the
settlement of the December contract on Friday, as the
Nikkei has entered a major resistance zone in the 8,700-8,800
area, where it traded heavily from October to early November.
The bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart also
looms above the Nikkei at 8,747.
WAITING FOR EUROPE
But most players want to see the outcome of the European
Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday and Friday's EU summit
rather than speculating on the outcome.
"This week has been like waiting for a movie to start in the
cinema," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB
Investments.
"My sense is that it could be like the previous EU summit on
Oct. 26, where we saw some progress but details remained
sketchy, leaving uncertainty in the market."
In a positive sign, foreign investors became net buyers of
Japanese shares for the first time in five weeks last week, when
the Nikkei logged its biggest weekly gain in two years.
Still, market players said their buying mostly represents
unwinding of an underweight position on Japanese stocks to a
neutral level at best.
Tokyo Electric (Tepco), the most active share on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange, was down 11.3 percent at 244 yen after touching
a seven-week intraday low on the government capital injection
report in the Mainichi newspaper.
"Tepco shares fell on fears that this could lead to
dilution, although it could also reduce the risk of bankruptcy,"
said Hiroaki Kuramochi, general manager at Mita Securities.
Tepco, which faces the prospect of massive compensation
payments and clean-up costs as the crisis at the Fukushima plant
rumbles on, is increasingly likely to see its liabilities exceed
its assets in the next financial year ending in March 2013, the
paper said.
Shares of scandal-hit Olympus rose 4.4 percent
after the company's board signalled plans to quit over a $1.7
billion accounting fraud.
About 1.74 billion shares changed hands at the Tokyo Stock
Exchange's main board, about 10 percent above its average during
the last 20 days. There were about 11 decliners to every 8
advancers.