Nikkei drops after ECB, tests 25-day average

* Global shares slump after ECB disappoints

* Nikkei tests 25-day moving average

* Close below 25-day average bodes ill on charts

* Shippers, automakers lead losses

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei average dropped on Friday and tested key support at its 25-day moving average after steps by the European Central Bank to help Europe with its debt crisis were not as aggressive as had been hoped by some in market.

The decline was in line with shares across the globe after the European Central Bank, while cutting interest rates as expected, stopped short of offering "bazooka" measures, such as more buying of government bonds. European Union leaders agreed, however, on new fiscal rules enshrining tougher budget discipline on Thursday.

"On the whole, Europe is moving in a desirable direction but there were excessive expectations in the market about what can be achieved this week," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"It's too much to hope that they can agree on a scheme to support indebted countries," he added.

Attention is now on the outcome of a European Union summit meeting after French President Nicolas Sarkozy dramatised the danger facing the 17-nation single currency, warning about "the risk of Europe exploding".

The Nikkei dropped 1.4 percent to 8,541.69, after falling as far as 8,503.03, its lowest level since Nov. 30. In doing so, it fell below its 75-day moving average, now at 8,633, and briefly broke below another major support at its 25-day moving average, now at 8,523.

"If the Nikkei closes below the 25-day average today after having clearly broken below its 75-day moving average, the chart will look quite ugly," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

A break there could open the way for a test of 8,500, a 38.2 percent retracement of its rally to a four-week high that started in later November, and 8,430, a 50 percent retracement of the same rally.

The broader Topix index shed 1.0 percent to 735.99.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there are more adjustments next week after the market's rally based on high expectations," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Shippers, which had made healthy gains in the market's rally until the middle of this week, fell sharply, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's shippers subindex falling 1.9 percent.

Chemical maker Teijin bucked the trend to rise 2.4 percent after a report it had signed an agreement with General Motors Co to jointly develop carbon fibre automobile parts.

Trade volume jumped due to settlement of December futures and options, with 1.65 billion shares changing hands by midday, about the same as the average daily volume of the past five days.

Brokerages estimated that December Nikkei futures were settled at 8,478.46.