2011年 12月 12日

Nikkei gains as euro zone worries abate

TOKYO, Dec 12 The Nikkei share average
rebounded on Monday after European Union leaders came to an
historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic
integration, easing worries about the region's debt crisis.	
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.4 percent to 8,655.74,
while the broader Topix index added 1.3 percent to
747.90.

