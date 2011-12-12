Nikkei gains as euro zone worries abate

* Nikkei up, likely to test 75-day moving average * Investors eye FOMC, China policy meeting * Toyota climbs despite profit warning By Mari Saito TOKYO, Dec 12 The Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday after European Union leaders came to a historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration, easing worries about the region's debt crisis. In marathon meetings in Brussels, European Union leaders agreed to pursue a tougher budget discipline regime with automatic sanctions in the currency bloc, while the European Central Bank said it would keep purchases of government bonds capped for now and take no extra firefighting action. "The fact that leaders came to agreement on the fiscal pact shows markets that they are moving in the right direction, although it is not a measure that provides immediate relief," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of the investment strategy division at Okasan Securities. The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 8,641.19, soaring above its 25-day average around 8,516 and looked likely to test the 75-day average near 8,659. The broader Topix index added 1.1 percent to 746.43. Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities said focus remains on whether the benchmark can rise above the 75-day moving average, seen as key resistance. Above that hovers another resistance level at the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud at 8,747.70. Investors are awaiting the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday for further signs of economic recovery after U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in six months in early December on signs of a better jobs market and an improving economy. "Japan is more tuned into China's policy meeting this week as markets are looking to see if it will shift its monetary policy next year," said Okasan's Ishiguro. Top Chinese leaders are meeting in a three-day summit to decide next year's economic priorities as many Japanese investors look for signs of further policy easing after the Chinese central bank made an earlier-than-expected move last month to cut banks' required reserves. Toyota Motor Corp shares climbed 1.1 percent to 2,667 yen, in line with broader market gains even after the company cut its annual profit outlook by more than half due to the strong yen and floods in Thailand. Analysts said the market was likely to welcome the fact that Toyota had managed to estimate the extent of damage from the Thai floods earlier than expected, and take it as a sign that the automaker might recover more quickly. Rivals Honda Motor Co gained 1.2 percent and Nissan Motor Co added 1.1 percent.