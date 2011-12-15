Nikkei down 1.7 pct, breaks support at 25-day average

GLOBAL MARKETS-Political jitters lift gold, dent euro and French debt
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week closing low on Thursday, breaking below key support at its 25-day moving average as investors awaited a Spanish debt auction later in the session for the latest clues on Europe's ability to tackle its debt woes. The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.7 percent to 8,377.37. The broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 725.02.
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
* PLANS FOR A LONG HAUL DARK FIBER NETWORK BETWEEN PORTLAND AND UMATILLA, OREGON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects Q1 adj profit of at least 83 cents vs est of 86 cents