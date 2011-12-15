版本:
Nikkei down 1.7 pct, breaks support at 25-day average

TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell to a two-week closing low on Thursday, breaking below key
support at its 25-day moving average as investors awaited a
Spanish debt auction later in the session for the latest clues
on Europe's ability to tackle its debt woes.    	
    The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.7 percent to 8,377.37.
The broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 725.02.

