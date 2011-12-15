Nikkei down 1.7 pct, breaks support at 25-day average

* Nikkei below 25-day average, Spanish auction awaited * Shippers lead losses on main board after Baltic index drop * Olympus sheds over 20 pct after restated results By Lisa Twaronite TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week closing low on Thursday, breaking below its 25-day moving average as worries about European debt woes hit risk appetite, with investors looking to a Spanish debt auction later in the day. Olympus Corp fell more than 20 percent after the scandal-hit company restated its earnings results on Wednesday, showing a $1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet after a 13-year accounting fraud that has engulfed the company. The Bank of Japan likely purchased exchange-traded funds as part of its liquidity-boosting programme, traders said, but it provided only limited support. "Investors expect the BOJ to step in whenever the Topix ends the morning down at least 1 percent, but this expectation is built into positions so the rise is always short-lived," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "There is a bottom, but unless foreigners are buying it is hard for the market to rise off it," he added. Foreign money has flowed out of Japanese stocks as Europe wrestled with its debt problems, keeping risk aversion high. Data from Japan's finance ministry showed that foreign investors sold a net 303.9 billion yen ($3.89 billion) worth of Japanese stocks last week, their largest weekly net sale since the week through Sept. 10. The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.7 percent to 8,377.37, dropping below its 25-moving average, which is now a resistance point around 8,488. The broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 725.02. Volume was thin, with 1.54 billion shares changing hands on the main board, compared with about 1.52 billion on Wednesday. Six shares fell for every one that rose. Later on Thursday, Spain's Treasury plans to issue between 2.5-3.5 billion euros in debt maturing in January 2016, April 2020 and April 2021 in what will be its last bond auction of the year. Italian borrowing costs soared to a record high on Wednesday, while German officials rebuffed calls for the European Central Bank to intervene to stem the region's debt crisis, saying European countries must stick to a new budget discipline. "It looks like the Nikkei is going to stay at low levels for now as the optimism after the European Union summit was short-lived ... there is growing negative sentiment about the situation in Europe," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst for Monex Inc. TANKAN, CHINA DATA ALSO WEIGH The sea transport index was the main board's biggest loser on Thursday, falling 5 percent. Shipping companies skidded on fears of slowing global demand after the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index dropped for a second day. Nippon Yusen fell 4.6 percent to 187 yen, Kawasaki Kisen declined 4.8 percent to 140 yen and Mitsui OSK Lines shed 5.5 percent to 273 yen. Construction equipment maker Komatsu Ltd slid 4.2 percent to 1,855 yen, after the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey showed companies planned to slow their capital spending. Business sentiment also worsened in the latest quarter, with big manufacturers expecting conditions to deteriorate three months ahead. Adding to pressure on machinery makers and gloomy market sentiment, a preliminary purchasing managers' survey showed China's factory output shrank again in December after new orders fell. The Nikkei China 50 sub-index underperformed the broader market, losing 2.1 percent. Online gaming firm Nexon Co fell 2.1 percent to 1,244 yen, continuing losses after its disappointing trading debut on Wednesday. Shares of disgraced Olympus tumbled 20.8 percent to 1,041 yen a day after the company restated its financial accounts to avoid delisting by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a dent in its balance sheet triggering speculation it will need to raise capital to repair its finances. The camera and endoscope maker said on Thursday it was open to reinstating Michael Woodford, the British chief executive it fired two months ago. Its shares have lost 58.1 percent of their value since the scandal broke with Woodford's dismissal. Olympus was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover.