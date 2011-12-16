Nikkei posts modest gains, still looks vulnerable

* Rebound weak as worries over global economy sap risk
appetite
* Nikkei still seen in downtrend after break of 25-day
average
* Defensive shares lead gains, precision machine makers hurt
by euro
* Olympus hit by profit-taking, capital worries
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose modestly on Friday after signs of strength in the U.S.
economy but the market looked vulnerable as investors fret about
the effect of Europe's debt crisis on the global economy.
Olympus shares fell sharply as it prepared to meet
creditors later in the day after restating accounts following a
13-year fraud that dented its balance sheet, prompting
speculation it will need to raise capital to repair its
finances.
"Good auction results in Spain also eased some fears about
the debt crisis. But that alone will hardly change the mood,"
said Hiroaki Kuramochi, general manager of equity at Mita
Securities, referring to Spain's bond auction on Thursday.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,409.08
but the broader Topix index slipped 0.1 percent to
724.56, capped by selling by European long-term investors.
"Today's rebound feels very weak. It just shows there are
not many buyers out there," said a trader at a Japanese
brokerage house.
The Nikkei was still below the 25-day average, which was
broken for the first time this month, and chartists say the
Nikkei looks trapped in a downtrend unless it can clearly rise
above Thursday's close on Friday.
"Unless the Nikkei rises about 100 point from here, we are
likely to see a test on the downside in the coming weeks," said
Kakuya Kojoh, manager of securities at Nissan Century
Securities, noting a fall near the Nov. 27 low of 8,135 cannot
be ruled out.
While some had hoped for year-end buying -- the Nikkei has
gained in December in seven of the last eight years -- it looked
questionable with the Nikkei now down 0.3 percent on the month.
A fall in U.S. weekly jobless claims to a 3 1/2-year low and
improved U.S. regional factory data prompted some players to buy
back cyclical shares, including battered shipping firms, which
gained 1.0 percent.
But in a sign that some investors are sceptical about
prospects for the global economy, defensive shares such as food,
utilities and pharmaceuticals led the overall gains, with
recession in Europe considered almost inevitable.
The euro was just a step away from hitting a decade low
against the yen, putting pressure on shares of exporters with
big exposure to Europe such as precision machine makers.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's precision machine makers subindex
fell 0.4 percent, underperforming the overall market.
Olympus fell 7.3 percent to 965 yen as short-term buyers who
had bought it on hopes that the company would submit restated
earnings to stay listed closed their positions.