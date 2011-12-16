Nikkei posts modest gains, still looks vulnerable

* Rebound weak as worries over global economy sap risk appetite * Nikkei still seen in downtrend after break of 25-day average * Defensive shares lead gains, precision machine makers hurt by euro * Olympus hit by profit-taking, capital worries By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose modestly on Friday after signs of strength in the U.S. economy but the market looked vulnerable as investors fret about the effect of Europe's debt crisis on the global economy. Olympus shares fell sharply as it prepared to meet creditors later in the day after restating accounts following a 13-year fraud that dented its balance sheet, prompting speculation it will need to raise capital to repair its finances. "Good auction results in Spain also eased some fears about the debt crisis. But that alone will hardly change the mood," said Hiroaki Kuramochi, general manager of equity at Mita Securities, referring to Spain's bond auction on Thursday. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,409.08 but the broader Topix index slipped 0.1 percent to 724.56, capped by selling by European long-term investors. "Today's rebound feels very weak. It just shows there are not many buyers out there," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage house. The Nikkei was still below the 25-day average, which was broken for the first time this month, and chartists say the Nikkei looks trapped in a downtrend unless it can clearly rise above Thursday's close on Friday. "Unless the Nikkei rises about 100 point from here, we are likely to see a test on the downside in the coming weeks," said Kakuya Kojoh, manager of securities at Nissan Century Securities, noting a fall near the Nov. 27 low of 8,135 cannot be ruled out. While some had hoped for year-end buying -- the Nikkei has gained in December in seven of the last eight years -- it looked questionable with the Nikkei now down 0.3 percent on the month. A fall in U.S. weekly jobless claims to a 3 1/2-year low and improved U.S. regional factory data prompted some players to buy back cyclical shares, including battered shipping firms, which gained 1.0 percent. But in a sign that some investors are sceptical about prospects for the global economy, defensive shares such as food, utilities and pharmaceuticals led the overall gains, with recession in Europe considered almost inevitable. The euro was just a step away from hitting a decade low against the yen, putting pressure on shares of exporters with big exposure to Europe such as precision machine makers. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's precision machine makers subindex fell 0.4 percent, underperforming the overall market. Olympus fell 7.3 percent to 965 yen as short-term buyers who had bought it on hopes that the company would submit restated earnings to stay listed closed their positions.