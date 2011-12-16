版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 16日 星期五 14:10 BJT

Nikkei posts modest daily gain but losing week

TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose modestly on Friday after signs of strength in the U.S.
economy but slipped for the week, as investors continue to worry
about the impact of Europe's debt crisis.    	
    The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.3 percent at
8,401.72, but marked a 1.6 percent loss on the week. The broader
Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 723.56, losing 2
percent on the week.

