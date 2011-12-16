Nikkei posts modest daily gain but losing week

BRIEF-Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says 200 mln people use Facebook Lite around the world
* Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says 200 million people use facebook lite around the world - post Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose modestly on Friday after signs of strength in the U.S. economy but slipped for the week, as investors continue to worry about the impact of Europe's debt crisis. The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.3 percent at 8,401.72, but marked a 1.6 percent loss on the week. The broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 723.56, losing 2 percent on the week.
* Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says 200 million people use facebook lite around the world - post Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS