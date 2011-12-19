Nikkei set to hit new 3-wk low after US banks tumble

TOKYO, Dec 20 The Nikkei average is likely
to fall to a new three-week low on Tuesday after U.S. financial
shares plunged on worries that the euro zone debt crisis could
hurt their health, adding tension to a market already frayed by
the death of North Korea's leader the previous day.
"We couldn't seen much bargain-hunting yesterday even at
current cheap levels," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at
Tachibana Securities, noting that the Nikkei could fill the
chart gap between 8,200 and 8,260, created between Nov. 25 and
Nov. 28.
On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei closed down 1.3
percent at 8,296.12. The broader Topix index lost 1
percent to 716.38. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at
8,280, down from the Osaka close of 8,300.
Investors remain sceptical about whether Europe can get out
of the debt crisis any time soon. That view was cemented by
comments from Mario Draghi, president of the European Central
Bank, that the economic outlook contained substantial downside
risks and that 2012 would be a difficult year for banks.
Tokyo market players also worry that the death of North
Korean leader Kim Jong-il could fan fear of instability in the
region and prompt investors to pull out funds more out of the
region.
> Banks sink Wall Street, BofA below $5/share
> Euro retreats as Draghi warns of risks to economy
> Long bonds gain, tepid 2 yr auction hurts belly
> Gold edges back below $1,600/oz as euro flounders
> Oil edges up on supply worry; EU, N. Korea eyed
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Olympus
Olympus Corp is preparing to issue about $1.28
billion (100 billion yen) in new shares following the sharp
downward revision of the group's net assets, the Nikkei business
daily reported on Tuesday.
-- Mitsubishi UFJ, other banks
Bank shares could come under pressure after Bank of
America's stock price fell below $5 for the first time in nearly
three years on worries about Europe and tighter regulations.