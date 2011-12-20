版本:
Nikkei gains on Korea relief, mood still shaky on Europe

TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan's Nikkei average rose
modestly on Tuesday as short-term players bought back shares
that had been sold after news of the death of North Korean
leader Kim Jong-il, but market players remained wary of the euro
zone debt crisis.	
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,336.48,
while the broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to
718.49.

