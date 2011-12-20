Nikkei gains on Korea relief, mood still shaky on Europe

BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan's Nikkei average rose modestly on Tuesday as short-term players bought back shares that had been sold after news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, but market players remained wary of the euro zone debt crisis. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,336.48, while the broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 718.49.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: