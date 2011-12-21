版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 21日 星期三 08:02 BJT

Nikkei gains on U.S. housing data, Europe

TOKYO, Dec 21 The Nikkei average gained on
Wednesday and looked set to test major resistance at its 25-day
moving average after smooth debt sales in Europe and positive
housing data in the United States.	
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 8,451.04,
while the broader Topix index gained 1.2 percent to
727.03.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐