Nikkei lifted by U.S. data, capped near 25-day average

TOKYO, Dec 21 The Nikkei average rose on Wednesday in a market encouraged by smooth debt sales in Spain and positive housing data in the United States, but its gains were capped by resistance at its 25-day moving average. The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 8,459.98, just below the closely watched 25-day moving average near 8,462. The broader Topix index gained 1.0 percent to 725.68.