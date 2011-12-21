Nikkei lifted by U.S. data, capped near 25-day average

Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
TOKYO, Dec 21 The Nikkei average rose on Wednesday in a market encouraged by smooth debt sales in Spain and positive housing data in the United States, but its gains were capped by resistance at its 25-day moving average. The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 8,459.98, just below the closely watched 25-day moving average near 8,462. The broader Topix index gained 1.0 percent to 725.68.
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 A senior Chinese insurance regulator warned against the industry's reckless overseas investment, saying some insurers behaved recklessly when it came to offshore acquisitions, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.