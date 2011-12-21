版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 21日 星期三 14:09 BJT

Nikkei lifted by U.S. data, capped near 25-day average

TOKYO, Dec 21 The Nikkei average rose on
Wednesday in a market encouraged by smooth debt sales in Spain
and positive housing data in the United States, but its gains
were capped by resistance at its 25-day moving average.	
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 8,459.98,
just below the closely watched 25-day moving average near 8,462.
The broader Topix index gained 1.0 percent to 725.68.

