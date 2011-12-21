Nikkei climbs 1.5 pct but fails to break 25-day avg

* Nikkei underperforms Wall Street and Asia * Some say earnings outlook weighs on Japan shares * Olympus, Tepco see heavy trade * No reaction to Japanese rater's cut on Japan sovereign rating By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, Dec 21 The Nikkei stock average climbed on Wednesday in a market encouraged by smooth debt sales in Spain and positive housing data in the United States, but gains were capped by resistance at its 25-day moving average. The Nikkei's rise was less than half of the huge gains in Wall Street shares on Tuesday, and was driven mainly by buybacks in battered shares such as shipmakers and steelmakers. A lack of a major trading theme led short-term traders to turn their eyes to volatile shares of troubled firms, such as Tokyo Electric Power Co and Olympus Corp, the two most active shares on Wednesday. The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 8,459.98, just below the closely watched 25-day moving average near 8,462. The broader Topix index gained 1 percent to 725.68. "Today's price action gave me the impression that the 25-day moving average capped the Nikkei's gains," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market analyst at Monex Securities. Wall Street shares surged 3 percent on Tuesday after U.S. housing starts and permits for future construction surged to a 1-1/2 year high in November, reinforcing the view that the U.S. economy will continue to see moderate growth. U.S. shares were also helped by a fall in Italian and Spanish bond yields and a jump in German business sentiment. "U.S. stocks might continue gains this week, but huge worries remain over Japan's corporate earnings," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment at SMBC Friend Securities. Thomson Reuters' I/B/E/S data showed earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimates -- for the TOPIX was -8.1 percent, compared to -5.2 percent for S&P 500 companies, though it was better than -8.5 percent a month ago and -11.2 percent two months earlier. The Nikkei also underperformed many of its peers in its region, with ex-Japan Asian shares rising 2.8 percent and Seoul shares up 3.1 percent. BRIGHTER OUTLOOK? But some market players said the outlook may be brighen next year. "You can't buy European shares at the moment. You also can't buy countries with large exposure to Europe. So by default I think U.S. and Japanese shares will outperform next year," said Tetsuro Ii, the president of Commons Asset Management. Trading was slow, with 1.25 billion shares changing hands, about 20 percent below the average of the past 20 days after volume hit its lowest for this year the previous day. Advancers outnumbered decliners by 1,028 to 452. Shippers and steelmakers leading the gain, with rises of 2.6 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Tepco, operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, dropped 9.8 percent to a 2-1/2 month low after a report that Japan's government plans to take a more than two thirds stake in the company in a de facto nationalisation. Olympus ended a volatile session down 1.4 percent, little changed after prosecutors raided company offices and the home of a former executive in a probe into a $1.7 billion accounting scandal. The raid had long been expected. After the cash market closed at 3:00 p.m. (0600 GMT), Japanese ratings company R&I cut its rating on Japan's sovereign debt to AA+ from AAA, but Nikkei futures hardly budged.