Nikkei ends 2-day winning run, machine tools weak

TOKYO, Dec 22 Japan's blue-chip index
snapped a two-day winning run on Thursday and met strong
resistance near its 25-day moving average, with the machine
tools sector weighed down by a brokerage downgrade.	
    The Nikkei average ended 0.8 percent lower at
8,395.16 in thin trade before a three-day weekend, and was flat
for the week.	
    The broader Topix was down 0.4 percent at 723.12.

