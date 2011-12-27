Nikkei falls below 25-day moving average

TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's top share index fell in early trade on Tuesday, failing to hold above its 25-day moving average, though trading was expected to be light with many global markets closed overnight for extended Christmas breaks.

By 0006 GMT, the Nikkei average was down 0.4 percent at 8,445.91, after rising 1 percent on Monday to close above its 25-day moving average.

The broader Topix index on Tuesday eased 0.3 percent to 724.12.