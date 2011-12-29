Japan's Nikkei falls ahead of Italian debt sale

MOVES-KPMG India names Arun Kumar as CEO
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's leading share index fell on Thursday before an Italian debt sale after U.S. and European shares fell overnight on renewed concerns over euro zone sovereign debt turmoil. The Nikkei average was down 0.8 percent at 8,357.71, while the broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 718.69.
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on budget proposals in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-FX WEEKAHEAD FX
* Auto sector in spotlight, Toyota, Suzuki release earnings later