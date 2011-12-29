版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 29日 星期四 08:10 BJT

Japan's Nikkei falls ahead of Italian debt sale

TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's leading share index
fell on Thursday before an Italian debt sale after U.S. and
European shares fell overnight on renewed concerns over euro
zone sovereign debt turmoil.	
    The Nikkei average was down 0.8 percent at 8,357.71,
while the broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 718.69.

