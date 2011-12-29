Nikkei falls 1.1 pct on euro zone debt concerns

* Nikkei drops 1.1 pct to below 61.8 pct retracement level * Exporters with European exposure hit as euro slips vs yen TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's leading stock index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday ahead of an Italian debt sale that could prove challenging in thin volumes, and Tokyo equities were seen as having more room to fall as players cut positions heading into the year-end. Taking cues from declines in U.S. and European shares as well as a broad fall in the euro on renewed concerns over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, the Nikkei average was down 1.1 percent at 8,333.94, below 8,362 -- the 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from late November to early December. The broader Topix slipped 0.6 percent to 717.04. Hajime Nakajima, a sales trader at Cosmo Securities, said the Nikkei was likely to end the year at around 8,300. "Everyone is holding onto their cash and people are not willing to invest in risk assets. With this kind of market sentiment, there's nowhere for the cash to go," he said. Japanese exporters with substantial exposure in Europe came under pressure. Sony Corp fell 1.4 percent, Canon Inc dropped 1 percent and robot maker Fanuc lost 1.6 percent. The euro hit a one-year low of $1.2887 and a 10-year trough against the yen. Markets are now waiting to see the outcome of a sale of up to 8.5 billion euros of Italian bonds later in the day. Italy faces around 100 billion euros in bond redemptions and coupon payments between January and April. For next year, Nakajima at Cosmo recommended sectors such as infrastructure, home building and building materials, citing expected reconstruction demand after the March earthquake and tsunami. Trading volume is likely to remain thin. Only 1 billion shares changed hands on the main board on Wednesday, although it ticked up from Tuesday's 807.2 million shares -- its lowest level in seven years. For the year, the Nikkei is down 18.5 percent and the Topix has lost 20.2 percent, faring worse than a 0.6 percent fall in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 12.3 percent decline in Europe's FTSEurofirst 300.