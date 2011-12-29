版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 29日 星期四

Nikkei falls, market tense ahead of Italian bond sale

* Nikkei drops 0.7 pct, 61.8 pct retracement level holds
    * Exporters with European exposure hit as euro slips vs yen
    * Elpida sinks on report it may ask for loan extension

    By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito	
    TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's leading stock index
slipped on Thursday ahead of an Italian debt sale that
could prove challenging in thin volumes, and Tokyo equities were
seen as having more room to fall as players cut positions
heading into the year-end.	
    Taking cues from declines in U.S. and European shares as
well as a broad fall in the euro on renewed concerns over the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis, the Nikkei average was
down 0.7 percent at 8,362.33 by the midday break, holding at the
61.8 percent retracement of its rally from late November to
early December. 	
    The broader Topix lost 0.3 percent to 719.00.	
    Volume on the Topix was 28 percent of its 90-day daily
average by midday. Only 1 billion shares changed hands on the
main board the previous session, although it ticked up from
Tuesday's 807.2 million shares -- its lowest level in seven
years.	
    Markets are now waiting to see the outcome of a sale of up
to 8.5 billion euros of Italian bonds later in the day. Italy
faces around 100 billion euros in bond redemptions and coupon
payments between January and April.	
    "If there is any drama from (the Italian bond sale),
obviously the U.S. market will fall and it's possible for the
Nikkei to fall even further tomorrow," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga,
CEO of Investrust.	
    The euro hit a one-year low of $1.2887 and a 10-year
trough against the yen.	
    Japanese exporters with substantial exposure in Europe came
under pressure. Sony Corp fell 0.7 percent, Canon Inc
 dropped 1 percent and robot maker Fanuc lost
1.2 percent.	
    Elpida Memory sank 9.7 percent to hit a one-month
low after a report said the chipmaker was considering asking for
an extension in paying back 30 billion yen ($385 million) in
public funds. 	
    Hajime Nakajima, a sales trader at Cosmo Securities, said
the Nikkei was likely to end the year at around 8,300.	
    "Everyone is holding onto their cash and people are not
willing to invest in risk assets. With this kind of market
sentiment, there's nowhere for the cash to go," he said.	
 	
    For next year, Nakajima at Cosmo recommended sectors such as
infrastructure, home building and building materials, citing
expected reconstruction demand after the March earthquake and
tsunami.	
    The Topix construction subindex is down 2.1
percent this year, faring better than the broader Topix and the
Nikkei, which have fallen 20 and 18.2 percent respectively.	
    Despite this year's better performance, the construction
sector had a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6, 
only slightly more expensive than the Topix's 11.4.

