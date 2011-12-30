Nikkei edges up but set for 18 pct fall for 2011

* Nikkei up but set for double-digit losses this year * Volume to be thin in last trading day of 2011 By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Dec 30 Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Friday, helped by upbeat economic data from the United States, though it was still set for double-digit losses for 2011 -- the second straight year of decline and the worst since 2008. A sales trader at a foreign brokerage said the market was mainly driven by macroeconomic factors and investors would like to see some sort of conclusion to Europe's debt crisis as they did not want to just keep their money in cash. "There have been people bottom-fishing in steel and shipping companies hoping there will be hard restructuring and betting on that happening," he said. "Profitability for these companies is still some way off but if you buy these things at such bomb out prices and you get news like scrapping or steel companies taking out capacity then you start to get a wave of money flowing into the cyclical sector." The Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 8,425.10 with strategists citing the 25-day moving average of 8,479 as a key test for the index, while the broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 724.00. Volume was expected to be thin on the last trading day of the year. Wall Street rallied overnight on more positive signals on the U.S. economy, including regional factory data and pending sales of previously owned homes. The data also boosted European shares, despite lacklustre demand for Italian debt at an auction, which prompted the European Central Bank to step in and buy Italy's bonds in an effort to slow rising yields. "The focus today will be the 25-day moving average and whether the Nikkei can top that level. If it does end above that level, it will be positive for market sentiment," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "Japan can expect solid growth from reconstruction spending next year, but any gains in the market will be challenged by factors out of Europe." Chiyoda Corp climbed 2.5 percent after the Nikkei business daily said the plant engineering firm expects its operating profit to be 2 to 3 billion yen ($26-39 million) higher than its forecast of 11 billion yen for the ending March 31. For the year, the Nikkei has lost 17.6 percent and the Topix is down more than 19 percent, partly hit by the triple disaster of earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis, as well as a strong yen. That compares with a 0.4 percent gain in the S&P 500 and a 11.5 percent decline in Europe's FTSEurofirst 300. Despite this year's steep drop, the Topix was only slightly cheaper than the S&P 500. It carried a 12-month forward price-earnings ratio of 11.4, compared with the U.S. index's 11.7.