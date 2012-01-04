Nikkei up over 1 pct after US data,tops 25-day avg

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei average rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday to trade above its 25-day moving average after better-than-expected economic data from the United States, China and Germany. The Nikkei was up 1.3 percent at 8,570.72, while the broader Topix climbed 1.4 percent to 739.05.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.