公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 4日 星期三 08:07 BJT

Nikkei up over 1 pct after US data,tops 25-day avg

TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei average rose
more than 1 percent on Wednesday to trade above its 25-day
moving average after better-than-expected economic data from the
United States, China and Germany.	
    The Nikkei was up 1.3 percent at 8,570.72, while the
broader Topix climbed 1.4 percent to 739.05.

