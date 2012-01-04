Nikkei gains 1.5 pct on upbeat U.S., China data

* Nikkei climbs above 50-day moving average * Upbeat U.S., China data lifts automakers, financials * Elpida jumps on report of possible Toshiba merger By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's leading share index rose 1.5 percent to hit a three-week high on Wednesday after better-than-expected economic data from the United States and China, although strategists said the rally could stall if the euro holds below 100 yen. The upbeat data eased some concerns over the health of the global economy, boosting Japanese automakers and financials. Toyota Motor, which was also helped by a gain in its market share in Germany in December, climbed 2.9 percent and Nissan Motor gained 1.7 percent, while Mizuho Financial added 2.9 percent. Other actively traded stocks included Elpida Memory , which surged 6.7 percent after a Taiwanese trade publication said the troubled chipmaker may merge with Toshiba . Shares in Toshiba dropped 0.9 percent to 312 yen. The Nikkei average was up 1.5 percent at 8,580.79 to trade above its 50-day moving average of 8,560, taking comfort from an overnight rally in U.S. and European shares on the back of the economic indicators, including the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's index of national factory activity for December. "For now, there are no sharp forex moves, but market participants are focused on the euro/yen rate, and if it cuts below 100 yen or close to 99 yen the market's gains will shrink," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "Foreign exchange rates remain unstable for now and this will continue to pressure Japanese exporters." The euro was hovering just below 100 yen on Wednesday after hitting an 11-year low against the Japanese currency this week. The Nikkei closed 0.7 percent higher on Friday but suffered a 17.3 percent decline in 2011, a tumultuous year in which massive natural disasters triggered a nuclear crisis and Europe's debt turmoil drained volumes. The broader Topix climbed 1.8 percent to 741.91 to break above its 75-day average of 740. The index ended 18 percent lower last year.