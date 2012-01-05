Nikkei falls, back below 25-day moving average

TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Thursday, giving up some of the previous session's hefty gains, weighed down by concerns over more capital raising by European banks to fight the debt crisis. The Nikkei was down 0.7 percent at 8,503.13, just breaking below its 25-day moving average of 8,504, while the broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 739.22.