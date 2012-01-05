Nikkei falls, back below 25-day moving average

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Thursday, giving up some of the previous session's hefty gains, weighed down by concerns over more capital raising by European banks to fight the debt crisis. The Nikkei was down 0.7 percent at 8,503.13, just breaking below its 25-day moving average of 8,504, while the broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 739.22.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.