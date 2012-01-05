版本:
2012年 1月 5日

Nikkei falls, back below 25-day moving average

TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan's Nikkei average fell
in early trade on Thursday, giving up some of the previous
session's hefty gains, weighed down by concerns over more
capital raising by European banks to fight the debt crisis.  	
    The Nikkei was down 0.7 percent at 8,503.13, just
breaking below its 25-day moving average of 8,504, while the
broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 739.22.

