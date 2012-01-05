Nikkei falls, holds above 25-day moving average

* Nikkei down 0.6 pct but holds above 25-day average * Steelmakers drop after report Toyota seeks price cut * Nomura bullish on Japanese stocks in H1, eyes Nikkei above 10,000 By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday, giving up some of the previous session's hefty gains, weighed by concerns that the euro zone sovereign debt crisis would keep the single currency weak against the yen and hurt Japanese exporters. "The strong yen against the euro is not seen as a temporary, short-term problem and it is pressuring the market," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "The focus this year is whether Europe's debt problems will settle and when those problems will begin to impact the United States. There are no other themes this year except Europe. Market participants are watching how much longer the yen will continue to rise against the euro and the dollar." Miura said investors did not want to buy near the top and that resistance on the Nikkei was seen just above its 25-day moving average at 8,600. Steelmakers came under pressure after a report in the Nikkei business daily that Toyota Motor Corp is seeking a price reduction of about 5,000 yen ($65.16) per tonne from Nippon Steel and its peers. Nippon Steel fell 1.5 percent and JFE Holdings shed 1.3 percent. The Nikkei was down 0.6 percent at 8,508.71, holding just above its 25-day moving average of 8,504, while the broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 739.22. Although the Topix 500 carries a similar 12-month forward price-to-earnings valuation of 11.7 to the U.S. S&P 500 , nearly 60 percent of the Japanese companies are trading below their net asset value, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. That compares with 15 percent of the S&P 500 firms carrying a one-year forward price-to-book ratio of below 1. Nomura expected Japanese equities to rebound in the first half of 2012, with the Nikkei going above 10,000, more than 17 percent above its current level. "In 2012 H1, we expect good news in the form of an easing of financial concerns in Europe and greater-than-expected strength of the global economy and emerging economies in particular, and we thus expect the Japanese stock market to be driven by trading companies, machinery, electronics/precision and financials," Nomura wrote in a note.