Nikkei falls as weak euro hurts sentiment

* Nikkei down 0.8 pct, set for slight weekly fall
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT
TOKYO, Jan 6 Japan's Nikkei average edged
lower on Friday as the euro zone debt crisis dampened sentiment,
countering higher expectations for an improving U.S. labour
market after recent data signalling a more resilient U.S.
economy.
Shoji Hirakawa, chief strategist at UBS, said the impact of
the weak euro was relatively small on Japanese exporters'
earnings as the region accounted for 5 to 10 percent of their
total sales and profits, but that it hurt market sentiment.
"In the case of a weaker euro, the stock market will suffer
even if the material impact is small," he said.
He was expecting a rebound in exporters this year, however,
saying that the yen was likely to weaken slightly.
Olympus shares fell 2 percent after former CEO
Michael Woodford ended his battle to replace the management of
the scandal-tainted maker of medical devices.
The Nikkei was down 0.8 percent at 8,422.00,
slipping further away from its 25-day moving average of 8,503
after losing 0.8 the previous session, while the broader Topix
dipped 0.8 percent to 730.70.
The euro was at 98.77 yen on the EBS trading platform
after hitting an 11-year low of 98.45 yen.
TAKING CONTROL
Utility companies suffered after a report said
the Japanese government is considering taking control of the
country's nuclear power plants away from private firms, in a bid
to improve accountability of the industry.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, already facing calls for
nationalisation after its Fukushima nuclear plant was crippled
by the massive quake and tsunami last March, lost 1.1 percent.
Peers Chubu Electric Power shed 1.6 percent and
Kansai Electric Power eased 0.6 percent.
Other actively traded stocks included Uniqlo clothing chain
owner Fast Retailing, which advanced 0.7 percent after
reporting on Thursday that sales at its Japanese outlets rose
14.2 percent December from a year earlier -- its biggest sales
gain since October 2009.
Investors will be eyeing the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due
out at 1330 GMT, for further clarity on the state of the U.S.
economy. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 150,000 jobs
were created last month, up from 120,000 new jobs in November.
On Thursday, U.S. private employers added 325,000 jobs in
December, more than double what economists had
expected.