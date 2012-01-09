Nikkei likely capped below 25-day avg before earnings

TOKYO, Jan 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
will likely be capped below the 25-day moving average on Tuesday
as the market looks to U.S. corporate earnings and how Europe
could get out of its debt mess.
Although data showed an improvement in U.S. employment on
Friday, investors will need to see further improvement to become
more optimistic about Japanese stocks, market players said.
Japanese stock markets were closed on Monday for a public
holiday.
Meanwhile, Germany and France warned that Greece would get
no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a
bond swap, reigniting fears of a Greek default and hurting
financial stocks in Europe and the United States.
"I guess that's pretty much all they can say at this point
but the market will continue to look at Europe," said Kenichi
Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities, adding that
the Nikkei could test lower on Tuesday.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 8,300 and 8,400 on
Tuesday, market players said. On Friday, the Nikkei fell
1.2 percent to 8,390.35, below its 25-day moving average around
8,500, and marking a 0.8 percent loss in its first week of trade
this year.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,345 on
Monday, down from Friday's close in Osaka of 8,390.
After the bell, Alcoa Inc reported fourth-quarter
revenue that beat Wall Street expectations, though a plunge in
aluminum prices helped push the company into a loss.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Olympus
Olympus Corp has sued its current president and
three ex-directors for several million dollars in compensation,
sources told Reuters on Monday, as the company seeks to draw a
line under one of the nation's worst accounting scandals.
Sources familiar with the matter also said on Monday The Tokyo
Stock Exchange is in final talks to keep Olympus listed with a
designation as a "security on alert".
-- Tepco
Japan's government is preparing to take control of Tepco,
operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, by
buying a majority stake in its common shares, Jiji News Agency
reported on Sunday. Tepco's main lenders will begin talks this
week to decide conditions to lend Japan's biggest utility an
additional 1 trillion yen ($13.01 billion), at the government's
request, business daily The Nikkei said on Tuesday.
-- Lawson
Convenience store operator Lawson Inc is considering listing
on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in two to three years to boost
its brand name in the growing Chinese market, sources told
Reuters on Monday.
-- Honda
Honda Motor, which has suffered big disruptions to its
supply chain both from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami at
home and the historic floods in Thailand, is looking to put a
year of unprecedented difficulties behind it and boost sales in
the United States, its biggest market, by a quarter in 2012,
executives said on Monday.