Nikkei edges up but capped below 25-day moving average

TOKYO, Jan 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged up a tad on Tuesday as earnings from Alcoa lifted
regional shares, though it was capped below its 25-day moving
average as the market looks to how Europe can solve its debt
crisis.	
    The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,432.70, below its
25-day moving average around 8,500. The broader Topix 
climbed 0.8 percent to 735.12.

