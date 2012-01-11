Nikkei inches up; euro crisis worries cap rise

* Nikkei ticks up 0.1 pct, below 25-day moving average * Nomura advances after ex-Lehman's Bhattal quits By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Nikkei stock average edged higher on Wednesday, taking comfort from a rise on Wall Street, though the euro zone debt turmoil capped gains. A trader said the U.S. KBW banks index, which advanced 1.9 percent on Tuesday, was usually a good indicator of risk appetite for Japanese stocks. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose between 0.6 and 1.5 percent. Nomura gained 2.4 percent after the highest-ranking ex-Lehman Brothers executive, Jasjit Bhattal, resigned amid heavy losses in its core investment banking division. The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 8,431.23 in midmorning trade, staying below its 25-day moving average near 8,494, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 733.66. Caution remained despite a better performance in some cyclical stocks since the beginning of the year. The Topix banking index has added 2.4 percent since the start of the year, versus a 0.7 percent rise in the Topix and a 3 percent gain in the Topix construction index. "As the recovery remains fragile and markets are still highly attuned to risk, we continue to prefer slightly more defensive domestic demand sectors such as construction and retail trade in early 2012," Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist at Jefferies, said in a note. In terms of valuations, the banking sector offered a steeper discount. It carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4, much cheaper than the Topix's 11.6 and the construction sector's 11.7, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. Spain and Italy, which are now at the forefront of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, will test investors' appetite this week with debt auctions, while the European Central Bank is due to hold its rate-setting policy meeting later in the day. "With the Italian and Spanish debt auctions this week and massive debt refinancing across Europe scheduled for February and March, the risk-off environment will continue," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "For now, it all rests on Europe."