Nikkei edges up; euro debt crisis limits gains

* Nikkei adds 0.2 pct, below 25-day moving average
* Nomura advances after ex-Lehman Bhattal quits
* Japan Bridge hits 5-yr high, deep in "overbought"
territory
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Nikkei stock average
edged higher on Wednesday, taking comfort from a rise on Wall
Street, though the debt turmoil in the euro zone capped gains.
Spain and Italy, which are now at the forefront of Europe's
sovereign debt crisis, will test investor appetite this week
with bond auctions, while the European Central Bank is due to
hold a rate-setting meeting later in the day.
A trader, however, said the U.S. KBW banks index,
which advanced 1.9 percent on Tuesday, was a good indicator of
risk appetite for Japanese stocks.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mizuho Financial
Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose
between 0.9 and 1.6 percent.
Nomura climbed 3.2 percent to a three-week high
after its highest-ranking ex-Lehman Brothers executive, Jasjit
Bhattal, resigned amid heavy losses in its core investment
banking division.
The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,440.99 by the
midday break, staying below its 25-day moving average near
8,494, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to
733.48 and volume on the index was 55 percent of its 90-day
daily average.
Caution remained despite a better performance in some
cyclical stocks since the beginning of the year.
"As the recovery remains fragile and markets are still
highly attuned to risk, we continue to prefer slightly more
defensive domestic demand sectors such as construction and
retail trade in early 2012," Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist
at Jefferies, wrote in a note.
The Topix banking index has added 2.6 percent
since the start of the year, versus a 0.7 percent rise in the
Topix and a 3.4 percent gain in the Topix construction index
.
In terms of valuations, the banking sector offered a steeper
discount. It carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 7.4, much cheaper than the Topix's 11.6 and the construction
sector's 11.7, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
The earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus downgrades
as a precentage of total estimates -- of both the banking and
construction sectors deteriorated, but that of banks remained
positive, signalling a relatively better outlook.
The banking sector's earnings momentum was 1.8 percent, down
from 9.2 percent a month earlier, while that of the construction
sector was -2 percent, dropping from 4.8 percent the previous
month, Datastream data showed.
CAUTIOUS MOOD
Market participants said that investor aversion to risk was
set to continue for some time.
"With the Italian and Spanish debt auctions this week and
massive debt refinancing across Europe scheduled for February
and March, the risk-off environment will continue," said Kenichi
Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"For now, it all rests on Europe."
Hajime Nakajima, trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka, said
investors were sticking to construction and machinery firms in
the hope they would be boosted by companies affected by the
March 11 earthquake and the Thai floods buying equipment and
rebuild facilities.
Japan Bridge Corp surged nearly 11 percent to hit a
five-year high after a report last week that the Metropolitan
Expressway Company, which operates highways in the greater Tokyo
area, was planning to spend about 1 trillion yen ($13.2 billion)
to upgrade its infrastructure.
The stock was deep in "overbought" territory after rising
for the fifth straight session, with its 14-day relative
strength index at 82. Seventy or above is considered overbought.