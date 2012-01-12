版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 12日 星期四 08:10 BJT

Nikkei eases ahead of Spanish debt auction

TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's Nikkei average
slipped in early trade on Thursday in a market that was nervous
ahead of debt auctions this week in Spain and Italy after
Fitch's warning of the collapse of the euro and renewed talk of
a cut in France's triple-A ratings.	
    Improving U.S. economic data offered some support to
Japanese equities, however.	
    The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,426.59, holding
below its 25-day moving average near 8,485, while the
broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 731.61.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐