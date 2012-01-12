Nikkei eases ahead of Spanish debt auction

UPDATE 2-Nissan says Ghosn to relinquish CEO role, Saikawa to take helm
* Saikawa serves as Japan auto lobby chief (Adds context, background)
TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Thursday in a market that was nervous ahead of debt auctions this week in Spain and Italy after Fitch's warning of the collapse of the euro and renewed talk of a cut in France's triple-A ratings. Improving U.S. economic data offered some support to Japanese equities, however. The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,426.59, holding below its 25-day moving average near 8,485, while the broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 731.61.
* Saikawa serves as Japan auto lobby chief (Adds context, background)
* Competition expected to moderate (Recasts with Air NZ results, adds CEO and analyst comment)
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning as financial stocks weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.