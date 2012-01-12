版本:
Nikkei sheds 0.8 pct ahead of Spanish auction, ECB

    * Olympus up 2.9 pct on report capital tie-up considered

    TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's Nikkei average fell
on Thursday in a market that was nervous ahead of debt auctions
this week in Spain and Italy after Fitch's warning of the
collapse of the euro and renewed talk of a cut in France's
triple-A ratings.	
    The Nikkei was down 0.8 percent at 8,383.96 in
midmorning trade, below its 25-day moving average near 8,485 and
the 50 percent retracement level of its rally from late November
to early December near 8,433.	
    Olympus, which has been hit by a $1.7 billion accounting
fraud, was top weighted gainer on the Nikkei, up 2.9 percent
after a report it was considering an equity tie-up with
candidate companies including Sony Corp, Panasonic Corp
 and Fujifilm. 	
    The camera and medical equipment maker said it was
considering various options for reform but nothing had been
decided.	
    The broader Topix index eased 0.9 percent to 726.95.	
    Improving U.S. economic data offered some support to
Japanese equities, however.	
    "It seems to me there's a structural shift away from
defensives into more cyclical names," a sales trader at a
foreign brokerage said, adding that investors had started to
pick up shares in automakers and tech companies.	
    He also said many investors had underestimated the ability
of Japanese exporters to cope with a stronger yen and that any
yen softening could mean missed opportunities for investors.	
    "What people need to understand is that Japanese companies
have survived for so long with such a strong yen. Companies have
been forced to do some very drastic restructuring and have
become a lot more lean," he said.	
    Spain is set to sell up 5 billion euros of 2015 and 2016
paper later in the day, while Italy will offer up to 4.75
billion euros of five-year bonds on Friday. The two countries
are now at the forefront of the region's debt turmoil.	
    The ECB is also set to hold a meeting on Thursday.	
    On Wednesday, Fitch's warning of a collapse of the euro if
the European Central Bank does not step up its bond purchase and
renewed speculation of an imminent cut to France's triple-A
ratings helped push the euro to a 16-month low against the
dollar.	
    "Yesterday's U.S. stock performance was average and there is
the ECB meeting tonight and bond sales in Europe, so it's
difficult to find buyers in this kind of wait-and-see mood,"
said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.	
    "The upside remains quite heavy, with the Nikkei unable to
rise above the 25-day moving average."

