Nikkei slips before Spanish auction, ECB

* Nikkei falls 0.7 pct ahead of Spanish auction, ECB * Olympus up 2.3 pct on report capital tie-up considered * Gree extends falls on game fees report By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday in a market that was nervous ahead of debt auctions this week in Spain and Italy after Fitch's warning of the collapse of the euro and renewed talk of a cut in France's triple-A ratings. The Nikkei was down 0.7 percent at 8,389.14 by the midday break, below its 25-day moving average near 8,483 but above the 61.8 percent retracement level of its rally from late November to early December near 8,363. Olympus, which has been hit by a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, was among the top weighted gainers on the Nikkei, up 2.3 percent after a report it was considering an equity tie-up with candidate companies including Sony Corp, Panasonic Corp and Fujifilm. The camera and medical equipment maker said it was considering various options for reform but nothing had been decided. Mobile social gaming firm Gree Inc shed 3.5 percent, taking its losses to 16 percent since a report on Friday that Japan's consumer affairs agency may begin scrutinising internet game companies' fees. A Gree spokeswoman said there was no truth in the report. Gree has fallen nearly 17 percent since the start of the year after rallying 156.7 percent in 2011 compared to a 17 percent decline for the benchmark Nikkei. "The stock is being sold on this report, but it is also part of a broader adjustment for companies like Gree after last year's rally," a trader at a Japanese brokerage said. The broader Topix index eased 0.8 percent to 727.88, and volume on the index was 47 percent of its 90-day daily average. BRIGHTER U.S. OUTLOOK Improving U.S. economic data, however, offered some support to Japanese equities. "It seems to me there's a structural shift away from defensives into more cyclical names," a sales trader at a foreign brokerage said, adding that investors had started to pick up shares in automakers and tech companies. He also said many investors had underestimated the ability of Japanese exporters to cope with a stronger yen and that any yen softening could mean missed opportunities for investors. "What people need to understand is that Japanese companies have survived for so long with such a strong yen. Companies have been forced to do some very drastic restructuring and have become a lot more lean," he said. Spain is set to sell up 5 billion euros of 2015 and 2016 paper later in the day, while Italy will offer up to 4.75 billion euros of five-year bonds on Friday. The two countries are now at the forefront of the region's debt turmoil. The ECB is also set to hold a meeting on Thursday. On Wednesday, Fitch's warning of a collapse of the euro if the European Central Bank does not step up its bond purchase and renewed speculation of an imminent cut to France's triple-A ratings helped push the euro to a 16-month low against the dollar. "Yesterday's U.S. stock performance was average and there is the ECB meeting tonight and bond sales in Europe, so it's difficult to find buyers in this kind of wait-and-see mood," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. "The upside remains quite heavy, with the Nikkei unable to rise above the 25-day moving average."