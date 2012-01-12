版本:
Nikkei slips, market eyes European debt auctions

TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's Nikkei average fell
on Thursday as market players remained cautious ahead of key
debt auctions in Europe after Fitch's warning of the collapse of
the euro and renewed talk of a downgrade in France's credit
ratings.	
    The Nikkei slipped 0.7 percent to 8,385.59, below
its 25-day moving average near 8,483 but above the 61.8 percent
retracement level of its rally from late November to early
December near 8,363.	
    The broader Topix index eased 0.9 percent to 727.15.

