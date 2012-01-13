版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 13日 星期五 08:07 BJT

Nikkei rises 1 pct on smoothe Spain, Italy auctions

TOKYO, Jan 13 Japan's Nikkei average rose
1 percent in early trade on Friday, boosted by solid demand at
debt auctions by Spain and Italy, now at the forefront of the
euro zone debt crisis, and gains on Wall Street. 	
    The Nikkei average was up 1 percent at 8,469.77,
just below its 25-day moving average near 8,474, while the
broader Topix index added 0.7 percent to 732.58.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐