Nikkei climbs 1.1 pct after Spain, Italy auctions

* Nikkei rises 1.1 pct touching 25-day moving average * Inpex gains after sealing Australian LNG project By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 13 Japan's Nikkei average rose more than 1 percent to hit a one-week high on Friday, boosted by gains on Wall Street and solid demand at debt auctions in Spain and Italy, which are now at the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis. Many major exporters with exposure to Europe were in demand as the euro gained against the yen on the back of the debt sales. Canon put on 2.3 percent and Konica rose 1.3 percent. Inpex Corp, Japan's top oil and gas explorer, added 1.2 percent after saying it has decided to go ahead with the $34 billion Ichthys liquefied natural gas export project in Australia, in which it has a 73 percent stake. Among engineering firms involved in the project, JGC Corp climbed 5.2 percent and Chiyoda Corp gained 3.6 percent. The Nikkei average was up 1.1 percent at 8,473.83 by the midday break, brushing its 25-day moving average near 8,474, after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session as investors sold shares ahead of a special quotation (SQ) settlement of January options contracts. The broader Topix advanced 0.7 percent to 732.36, and volume on the index by midday was 64 percent of its full daily average for the last 90 days. "The market is temporarily rebounding but the fundamental problems in the euro zone still remain. Nobody knows how long the euro will continue to climb against the yen," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. Spain sold double the targeted amount at its auction on Thursday, while yields halved at an Italian T-bill sale, reflecting the success for now of what amounts to a backdoor bailout by the European Central Bank, which has lent nearly half a trillion euros of three-year money to banks. The successful sales lifted expectations of an offer of 4.75 billion euros of longer-dated debt by Italy later in the day. There were suspicions, however, that many were taking the "carry trade" route by using the cheap funds to buy higher-yielding bonds. Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan, said investors would like to see if there is any nasty impact of the euro zone turmoil on U.S. banks when they report earnings, starting with JPMorgan Chase & Co on Friday. "U.S. retail sales were weaker in December but it is expected that the recovery will be patchy and there is no denying that the economy is on track for a recovery," he said. DIVIDEND TRADE Nomura recommended that investors pick up trading companies and financials as they offer "high beta", meaning they tend to outperform the wider market in good times though underperform in bad times, have high dividend yields and low risk of dividend cuts ahead of the end of the financial year on March 31. "We are approaching the time of year when investors tend to seek out high dividend yield stocks in readiness for end-March dividend payments," it said in a report. "Looking at the average factor return over the past five years for high dividend yield stocks from the end of the previous calendar year, we tend to see a market outperformance of high yield stocks versus low dividend yield stocks around 40 days after the year-end." Among the stocks Nomura highlighted were Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi Corp, NKSJ Holdings , Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group .