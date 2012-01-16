Nikkei drops 1.4 pct after S&P Europe downgrades

TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei average dropped 1.4 percent in early trade on Monday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's stripped France of its prized triple-A status and downgraded the credit standings of eight other euro zone countries. The Nikkei average was at 8,379.66, back below its 25-day moving average near 8,468 after closing above the technical level on Friday. The broader Topix fell 1.4 percent to 724.61.