版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 16日 星期一 08:08 BJT

Nikkei drops 1.4 pct after S&P Europe downgrades

TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei average
dropped 1.4 percent in early trade on Monday after ratings
agency Standard & Poor's stripped France of its prized triple-A
status and downgraded the credit standings of eight other euro
zone countries. 	
    The Nikkei average was at 8,379.66, back below its
25-day moving average near 8,468 after closing above the
technical level on Friday.	
    The broader Topix fell 1.4 percent to 724.61.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐