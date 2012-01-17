Nikkei recovers from 4-wk closing low

TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Tuesday, recovering from a four-week closing low hit the previous session, after firm demand in France's treasury bill auction eased concerns of an imminent flare up in the euro zone crisis. The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 8,427.62, while the broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 727.85.