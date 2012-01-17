版本:
Nikkei recovers from 4-wk closing low

TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei average rose
in early trade on Tuesday, recovering from a four-week closing
low hit the previous session, after firm demand in France's
treasury bill auction eased concerns of an imminent flare up in
the euro zone crisis.	
    The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 8,427.62, while the
broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 727.85.

