Construction firms outperform in Nikkei rebound

* Nikkei recovers from four-week closing low * Construction sector extends gains; Japan Bridge soars again * China Q4 GDP growth slightly above expectations By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei average advanced on Tuesday after better-than-expected Chinese economic data and firm demand in a French treasury bill auction that eased concerns of an imminent flare-up in the euro zone crisis. Construction and engineering firms extended their recent gains with the sector index up 2.5 percent on their expected benefit from reconstruction spending after last March's massive earthquake and tsunami. Obayashi Corp, Taisei Corp, Shimizu Corp and Kajima Corp advanced between 3 and 4.9 percent, while Tobishima Corp shot up 28.8 percent in heavy volume. "Most, if not all, of the 100 or so companies on the top gainers' list are involved in construction or reconstruction-related industries like cement and other materials," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager in the investment and research department at SMBC Friends Securities. "It's difficult to buy with nagging worries about Europe still in the background, but small-cap reconstruction-related stocks seem to be the sole winners." The construction sector has risen 6.5 percent so far this year, versus a flat Topix index of all first-section shares. Cement and road companies also rallied, with Japan Bridge Corp soaring 12.1 percent, taking its gains to more than 180 percent in two weeks, and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd up 4.6 percent. "The government is basically driving around in a taxi and throwing money out of the window," said Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA, referring to extra budgets for the financial year to March 31. "The government has already allocated 19 trillion yen ($248 billion) of spending. They are debating about a supplementary budget of 2.5 trillion yen ... We have got the money but we just have to decide where to spend it now. It's an absolutely delicious situation." The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 8,430.73 by the midday break, below its 25-day moving average near 8,456 but just above its five-day moving average near 8,429. The Topix added 0.5 percent to 728.49, and volume on the index by midday was 52 percent of its full daily average for the last 90 days. Japanese stocks fell sharply on Monday despite the Bank of Japan buying 18.8 billion yen worth of exchange-traded funds to support the market following mass downgrades of euro zone countries, including France, by Standard & Poor's. Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp was the top gainer in the Nikkei by weighting, up 2.8 percent and snapping a three-day losing steak. Nomura analysts recommended investors to go short on the electrical appliance and precision instruments segment, however, and long on the steel and nonferrous metals sector. They said in a report that the weaker euro was behind their decision to put electrical appliances and precision instruments on the short sector candidate list. On the other hand, concerns about China's economy, weakening international commodity prices and steel oversupply in East Asia that had weighed on the steel and nonferrous metals sector have eased somewhat, they said.