Nikkei ticks down after bounce on Tues

TOKYO, Jan 18 Japan's Nikkei average dipped in early trade on Wednesday after the previous session's bounce as weak results from Citigroup Inc countered relief following a successful short-term debt auction by Spain. The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 8,454.70, but held above its 25-day moving average near 8,449, while the broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 729.50.