2012年 1月 18日 星期三 08:14 BJT

Nikkei ticks down after bounce on Tues

TOKYO, Jan 18 Japan's Nikkei average
dipped in early trade on Wednesday after the previous session's
bounce as weak results from Citigroup Inc countered relief
following a successful short-term debt auction by Spain. 	
    The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 8,454.70, but held
above its 25-day moving average near 8,449, while the broader
Topix fell 0.3 percent to 729.50.

