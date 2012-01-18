版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 18日 星期三 10:24 BJT

Nikkei steady after bounce, wire makers in favour

* Nikkei steady at above 25-day moving average
    * Elpida Memory soars on seeking Micron capital tie report
    * Tepco jumps on electricity prices hike

    By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito	
    TOKYO, Jan 18 The Nikkei average steadied
on Wednesday, while the construction sector dipped after recent
sharp gains on hopes that it will benefit from Japan's massive
reconstruction spending as investors switched to battered
electrical wire makers.	
    "Although major names remain very cheap, there are no
buyers," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex
Inc.	
    "Investors continue to pick up small-cap stocks, yesterday
reconstruction related stocks were strong, now people are
picking up power line companies. Basically investors are
rotating through penny stocks as there's really nothing else
attractive to buy."	
    Electrical wire maker Totoku Electric Co Ltd jumped
25 percent and rival SWCC Show Holdings climbed 17.8
percent.      	
    Construction companies eased 0.1 percent after
rallying 3.1 percent the previous session -- its biggest one-day
percentage rise since last March.	
    The sector gauge has risen more than 7 percent so far this
year, against a 0.4 percent rise in the broader Topix 
index, but it carries a similar 12-month forward
price-to-earnings ratio to Topix at 11.6.	
    	
    Japan Bridge Corp, however, extended recent gains,
up 20 percent on Wednesday on hopes that it will benefit from 
infrastructure spending. The stock has jumped more than 250
percent in two weeks.	
    The Nikkei was up 0.04 percent at 8,469.39 in
mid-morning trade to above its 25-day moving average near 8,450,
while the broader Topix was flat at 731.37.	
    The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday and the Topix
advanced 0.9 percent. 	
    Elpida Memory Inc climbed 5.9 percent in heavy
trade after the Yomiuri newspaper said the struggling chipmaker
will seek a capital tie-up with U.S. rival Micron Technology
.	
    Elpida only reiterated that it is in talks banks about
refinancing loans and with clients about investments and
prepayments but declined to comment on the Micron report. 	
 	
    Tokyo Electric Power Co soared nearly 10 percent,
also in heavy trade, after it said it would raise electricity
prices for businesses by an average 17 percent as it struggles
to pay massive compensation and clean-up costs after the nuclear
crisis at its Fukushima plant.	
    Banks dipped after Citigroup disappointed Wall Street with
an 11 percent drop in quarterly profit. Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Bank of New York Mellon Corp 
are due to report later in the day. 	
    Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group eased 0.3 percent
and Mizuho Financial Group slipped 0.9 percent. 	
    Although the U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season is still in
its early stages, there have been fewer companies beating
analysts expectations compared to previous quarters when the
beat-to-miss ratio was around 7:3.	
    Of the 30 S&P 500 companies that have reporterd
results, 53 percent of them beat or met analysts' expectations
and the remaining 47 came in below forecasts, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine showed.	
    The recent pick up in U.S. economic data has helped lift
sentiment, however.	
    Goldman Sachs analysts upgraded the Japanese auto sector to
"overweight" from "neutral while lowering healthcare to
"neutral" from "overweight".	
    "Many investors' Japan exposure appears to be biased toward
defensive stocks, meaning they could be vulnerable to
underperformance in case of a more benign U.S./global macro
scenario," they said in a note to clients.

