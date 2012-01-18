版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 18日 星期三 11:33 BJT

Nikkei holds above 25-day avg; wire makers soar

* Nikkei steady just above 25-day moving average
    * Tepco jumps on electricity prices hike
    * Investors hunt penny stocks, electrical wire makers up
    * Elpida Memory jumps on report it seeking Micron alliance

    By Mari Saito and Dominic Lau	
    TOKYO, Jan 18 The Nikkei stock average
held steady above its 25-day moving average on Wednesday, while
the construction sector dipped after a recent rally as investors
hunted for bargains and switched to battered electrical wire
makers.	
    Tokyo Electric Power Co jumped 9.3 percent and
topped Japan's bluechip list as the biggest percentage
gainer, after the utility said it will hike electricity rates
for businesses by an average 17 percent as it struggles with
massive costs in the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear
disaster.	
    The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,480.99 by the
midday trading break, staying above its 25-day moving average
near 8,449. The broader Topix was also up 0.2 percent,
at 732.90.	
    "Investors continue to pick up smaller stocks and now we're
looking to see if the gains will extend over to the main names,
which have been losing for some time now," said Hiroyuki
Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.	
    "Trading volume is steadily rising and it looks as though
these penny stocks have become a sort of pillar for this
market," he said.	
    Trading volume on the main board was 73 percent of its
average full day volume over the past 90 days. 	
    Electrical wire and cable makers replaced construction
companies as the biggest gainers on Wednesday.	
    Totoku Electric Co Ltd jumped 23.8 
 percent, while rival SWCC Show Holdings climbed
15.1 percent and Oki Electric Cable Co Ltd gained 7.5
percent.	
    "Although major names remain very cheap, there are no
buyers," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex
Inc.	
    "Investors continue to pick up small-cap stocks, yesterday
reconstruction related stocks were strong, now people are
picking up power line companies. Basically investors are
rotating through penny stocks as there's really nothing else
attractive to buy."	
    The construction companies index advanced
just 0.4 percent after rallying 3.1 percent the
previous session -- its biggest one-day percentage rise since
last March.	
    The sector gauge has risen more than 7 percent so far this
year, compared with a flat Topix index, but it carries a
similar 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio to Topix at
11.6.	
    	
    Japan Bridge Corp bucked the trend, extending its
recent rally and gaining 20.6 percent on Wednesday on hopes that
it will benefit from infrastructure spending. The stock has
soared more than 268 percent this year.	
    Struggling Elpida Memory Inc climbed 4.9 percent in
heavy trade after the Yomiuri newspaper said the chipmaker will
seek a capital tie-up with U.S. rival Micron Technology.	
    Elpida only reiterated that it is in talks with banks about
refinancing loans and discussing investments and prepayments
with clients but declined to comment on the Micron report. 	
 	
    Japanese banks were steady even after Citigroup disappointed
Wall Street with an 11 percent drop in quarterly profit.
 	
    Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities, said investors were awaiting key earnings from
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, as well as Bank of New York
Mellon Corp later in the day to get a better view of the
impact of Europe's sovereign debt crisis on U.S. financials. 	
    Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group advanced 0.6
percent and Mizuho Financial Group was flat.	
    Goldman Sachs analysts upgraded the Japanese auto sector to
"overweight" from "neutral" while lowering healthcare to
"neutral" from "overweight".	
    "Many investors' Japan exposure appears to be biased toward
defensive stocks, meaning they could be vulnerable to
underperformance in case of a more benign U.S./global macro
scenario," they said in a note to clients.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐