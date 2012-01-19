Nikkei hits 5-week high on hopes of more IMF funds

* Nikkei rises 1.3 pct, extending gains for third day
* Index vaults 75-day moving average
* Nomura tops Topix Core 30 index; financials up
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
hit a five-week high on Thursday and climbed above its 75-day
moving average, boosted by optimism that the International
Monetary Fund may raise additional funds to help fight the euro
zone sovereign debt crisis.
News that the IMF is seeking to more than double its war
chest with $600 billion in new funds also helped the euro
against the dollar and the yen, easing
pressure on Japanese exporters.
Analysts said, however, the bounce in the euro was unlikely
to last, which could once again weigh on exporters and derail
the rally in stocks, as some IMF member countries may not want
to increase their contribution to the fund.
But for now, the market was in an upbeat mood.
Financials were among the biggest gainers in Tokyo, helped
by better-than-expected results from Goldman Sachs
.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, climbed 3.5
percent to a five-week high and was the top percentage gainer on
the Topix Core 30 index, comprising most of Japan's
largest cap companies.
Mizuho Financial Group gained 2.8 percent and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 2.1 percent.
The Nikkei was up 1.3 percent at 8,663.77 by the
midday break, above its 75-day moving average near 8,569, after
gaining 1 percent on Wednesday. The broader Topix index
advanced 1.1 percent to 743.04.
Trading volume on the Nikkei after the morning session was
62 percent of the full daily average for the past 90 days.
"The increase in trading volume is a positive sign that the
Nikkei will continue to test the upside. Whether it can keep
this up next week depends on volume and whether investors buy
major names after picking up small-cap stocks for so long," said
Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
"For now, short-covering on futures is boosting the index,
but for the rally to continue next week it all depends on
overseas factors, mostly Europe."
FURTHER TEST
Spain and France will further test investor appetite with
debt auctions on Thursday, while Bank of America, Morgan
Stanley, Google, Microsoft Corp and
Intel Corp announce quarterly earnings later in the
day.
"The euro is gaining on short-covering after news that the
IMF would expand its fund to $1 trillion, but it hasn't given
any more detail about its plans. So really, we can see the
euro's move as temporary and the strength of the yen will
continue to weigh on the market," Miura said.
The Nikkei has risen 2.5 percent so far this month, compared
with an average gain of 1.4 percent for the month of January
between 1972 and 2011.
Exporters were in demand on Thursday. TDK Corp,
Konica Minolta Holdings Inc and Toyota Motor Corp
climbed between 1.8 and 4.7 percent.
Investors also picked up small-cap construction firms,
betting they would benefit most from Japan's reconstruction
spending after last March's earthquake and tsunami. The
construction sector added 0.5 percent, taking its
gains for the year to 7 percent.
"Investors continue to buy stocks of construction companies
and other reconstruction related firms priced below 100 yen per
share that are not held by institutional investors or Japanese
life insurers," said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist
at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"But I do believe there is a high risk in buying these
stocks because material and labour costs are high and these
smaller construction companies are not assured of strong profits
just because they win a contract."