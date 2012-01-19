Nikkei hits 5-week high on hopes of more IMF funds

* Nikkei rises 1.3 pct, extending gains for third day * Index vaults 75-day moving average * Nomura tops Topix Core 30 index; financials up By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a five-week high on Thursday and climbed above its 75-day moving average, boosted by optimism that the International Monetary Fund may raise additional funds to help fight the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. News that the IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest with $600 billion in new funds also helped the euro against the dollar and the yen, easing pressure on Japanese exporters. Analysts said, however, the bounce in the euro was unlikely to last, which could once again weigh on exporters and derail the rally in stocks, as some IMF member countries may not want to increase their contribution to the fund. But for now, the market was in an upbeat mood. Financials were among the biggest gainers in Tokyo, helped by better-than-expected results from Goldman Sachs . Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, climbed 3.5 percent to a five-week high and was the top percentage gainer on the Topix Core 30 index, comprising most of Japan's largest cap companies. Mizuho Financial Group gained 2.8 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 2.1 percent. The Nikkei was up 1.3 percent at 8,663.77 by the midday break, above its 75-day moving average near 8,569, after gaining 1 percent on Wednesday. The broader Topix index advanced 1.1 percent to 743.04. Trading volume on the Nikkei after the morning session was 62 percent of the full daily average for the past 90 days. "The increase in trading volume is a positive sign that the Nikkei will continue to test the upside. Whether it can keep this up next week depends on volume and whether investors buy major names after picking up small-cap stocks for so long," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "For now, short-covering on futures is boosting the index, but for the rally to continue next week it all depends on overseas factors, mostly Europe." FURTHER TEST Spain and France will further test investor appetite with debt auctions on Thursday, while Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Google, Microsoft Corp and Intel Corp announce quarterly earnings later in the day. "The euro is gaining on short-covering after news that the IMF would expand its fund to $1 trillion, but it hasn't given any more detail about its plans. So really, we can see the euro's move as temporary and the strength of the yen will continue to weigh on the market," Miura said. The Nikkei has risen 2.5 percent so far this month, compared with an average gain of 1.4 percent for the month of January between 1972 and 2011. Exporters were in demand on Thursday. TDK Corp, Konica Minolta Holdings Inc and Toyota Motor Corp climbed between 1.8 and 4.7 percent. Investors also picked up small-cap construction firms, betting they would benefit most from Japan's reconstruction spending after last March's earthquake and tsunami. The construction sector added 0.5 percent, taking its gains for the year to 7 percent. "Investors continue to buy stocks of construction companies and other reconstruction related firms priced below 100 yen per share that are not held by institutional investors or Japanese life insurers," said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "But I do believe there is a high risk in buying these stocks because material and labour costs are high and these smaller construction companies are not assured of strong profits just because they win a contract."