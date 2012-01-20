版本:
Nikkei hits two-month high on U.S. bank earnings

TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
hit a two-month high on Friday, boosted by encouraging results
from U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Bank of America
, while near-term concerns over Europe eased after
successful Spanish debt auctions.	
    Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, advanced
4.1 percent and Mizuho Financial Group rose 2.8
percent.  	
    The Nikkei was up 1.5 percent at 8,768.35, while the
broader Topix gained 1.6 percent to 752.50.

