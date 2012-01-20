版本:
U.S. bank earnings lift Nikkei to two-month high

* Nikkei rises 1.3 pct to hit two-month peak
    * Financials up strongly after U.S. bank results
    * Near-term Europe concerns ease after Spain auctions

    By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito	
    TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
hit a two-month high on Friday, boosted by encouraging results
from U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Bank of America
, while near-term concerns over Europe eased after
successful Spanish debt auctions.	
    Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, advanced
3.4 percent and Daiwa Securities Group added 4.3
percent.	
    The three major Japanese banks were among the heaviest
traded shares by turnover on the main board, with Mizuho
Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
 and Sumitomo Mitusi Financial Group up between
3 and 3.7 percent.	
    "Japan's financial shares are mirroring the broader market,
as investors who had previously consolidated their positions in
defensives are buying back shares that were heavily sold off
last year," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity
research at SMBC Nikko Securities.	
    "Fundamentally, it is a reversal in short-covering. If this
rally was a real sign of bullish sentiment, electronics and
machinery stocks would be gaining much more."      	
    Among electronic machinery makers, TDK Corp, Sony
Corp, Sharp Corp and industrial robot maker
Fanuc were up between 1.2 and 2.9 percent.	
    The Nikkei advanced 1.3 percent to 8,748.20,
extending its rise for the fourth straight session, while the
broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 751.77.	
    Nomura analysts were upbeat on Japanese stocks, recommending
investors increase their weightings of "high beta" names, which
tend to outperform in good times but underperform when the
economy is bad, in anticipation of an upswing that it expects to
be driven by foreign investors. They favour trading companies
and exporters.	
    "The majority of global investors appear to be underweight
Japanese equities, and historically such times have proved to be
good opportunities for buying Japanese stocks," they said in a
report.	
    "Valuations for Japanese stocks are looking increasingly
attractive to those for global stocks. We estimate that profit
growth at Japanese companies will be strong in 2012 relative to
global companies, and we think this has yet to be factored in by
the market."	
    Data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed that stock
valuations on the Nikkei at the Thursday close implied a
five-year earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rate
for the index as a whole of minus 0.7 percent.	
    That meant the market was pricing the index as if EPS growth
would be negative 0.7 percent every year over that five-year
period, on a compound basis.	
    Among the various sectors on the Nikkei, investors were most
downbeat on financials, which had an implied five-year EPS
compound annual growth rate of minus 5.4 percent.	
    On the other hand, the market was pricing the consumer
staples sector at an EPS growth of 8.9 percent every year over
the next five years, the StarMine data showed.

