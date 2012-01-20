版本:
Japan's Nikkei hits 2-month high, financials surge

* Nikkei climbs 1.3 pct, hits two-month peak
    * Financials climb after U.S. bank results
    * Near-term Europe concerns ease after Spain auctions

    By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito	
    TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
hit a two-month high on Friday, boosted by encouraging results
from U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Bank of America
, while near-term concerns over Europe eased after
successful Spanish debt auctions.	
    Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, advanced 3
percent and Daiwa Securities Group added 4.7 percent.	
    The three major Japanese banks were among the heaviest
traded shares by turnover on the main board, with Mizuho
Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
 and Sumitomo Mitusi Financial Group up between
3.5 and 5.1 percent.	
    "Japan's financial shares are mirroring the broader market,
as investors who had previously consolidated their positions in
defensives are buying back shares that were heavily sold off
last year," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity
research at SMBC Nikko Securities.	
    "Fundamentally, it is a reversal in short-covering. If this
rally was a real sign of bullish sentiment, electronics and
machinery stocks would be gaining much more."      	
    Among electronic and machinery makers, TDK Corp,
Sony Corp, Sharp Corp and industrial robot
maker Fanuc climbed between 1.6 and 2.7 percent.	
    The Nikkei had advanced 1.3 percent to 8,754.71 by
the midday break, extending its rise for the fourth straight
session. The next major targets for the benchmark are its
200-day moving average near 9,115 and its high from last
October's rally of 9,152.39. 	
    "The Nikkei has jumped through major resistance levels,
first the 25-day (moving average), the 75-day and the upper
limit of the Ichimoku cloud, pushed up by blue chips ... There
is a feeling that it may be able to test the 9,000 level
sometime soon," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst
at Monex Inc.	
    The broader Topix gained 1.6 percent to 752.56.	
    	
    UPBEAT MOOD	
    Nomura analysts were upbeat on Japanese stocks, recommending
investors increase their weightings of "high beta" names, which
tend to outperform in good times but underperform when the
economy is bad, in anticipation of an upswing that it expects to
be driven by foreign investors. They favour trading companies
and exporters.	
    "The majority of global investors appear to be underweight
Japanese equities, and historically such times have proved to be
good opportunities for buying Japanese stocks," they said in a
report.	
    "Valuations for Japanese stocks are looking increasingly
attractive (compared) to those for global stocks. We estimate
that profit growth at Japanese companies will be strong in 2012
relative to global companies, and we think this has yet to be
factored in by the market."	
    Data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed that stock
valuations on the Nikkei at the Thursday close implied a
five-year earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rate
for the index as a whole of minus 0.7 percent.	
    That meant the market was pricing the index as if EPS growth
would be negative 0.7 percent every year over that five-year
period, on a compound basis.	
    Among the various sectors on the Nikkei, investors were most
downbeat on financials, which had an implied five-year EPS
compound annual growth rate of minus 5.4 percent.	
    On the other hand, the market was pricing the consumer
staples sector at an EPS growth of 8.9 percent every year over
the next five years, the StarMine data showed.

